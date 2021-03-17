Father Bryan Lamberson, pastor of Marion Co. parishes, dies at 67

Father Bryan T. Lamberson, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis, Ky., and Holy Cross Church in Holy Cross, Ky., died March 17. He was 67.

Father Lamberson, a native of Uniondale, N.Y., served in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1979 (active duty) and 1974-1975 and 1979 to 1984 (reserves). He also served as a 2nd Class Petty Officer (Journalist 2nd Class).

He graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa in 1982 and attended St. Meinrad School of Theology from 1995 to 2000. He was ordained a priest on June 3, 2000. Father Lamberson completed post-graduate studies in clinical pastoral education at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Ariz., and had an internship at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C.

At the time of his death, he was pastor of St. Francis of Assisi in St. Francis, Ky., and Holy Cross in Holy Cross, Ky. He also served as associate pastor of the Cathedral of the Assumption from 2000 to 2001 and St. Bernard Church in 2001, and was a part-time associate pastor of Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., and St. John Chrysostom Church in Eminence, Ky., from 2012 to 2016. He served as chaplain for Jewish Hospital, Norton Suburban Hospital and Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. He resided at Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Barnabas and St. Polycarp during his chaplaincies, and served as sacramental moderator for the Catholic Deaf Community.

Father Lamberson is survived by his brother, Scott Francis Lamberson; sister, Marri Lamberson Moats; and half-brother John Joseph Motley, along with six nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz March 19 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, Ky. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery immediately following Mass.

Public visitation is at the church, beginning at 2 p.m. March 18 with an all-night vigil until Mass on Friday. Deacon Joe Dant will offer a prayer vigil service at 7 p.m.