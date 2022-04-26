St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, will host “Sacred Music: Shaped by History and Our Understanding of God,” led by Benedictine Brother Dr. John Glasenapp on May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Schindler Hall.

“The talk will explore how the history of sacred music has been shaped by theology as well as developments in science, politics and technology,” according to a news release. Also to be discussed will be the way “contemporary liturgical music reflects our Christian understanding of God and creation today and how we might make decisions about selecting music in church in the future.”

Brother Glasenapp is a Benedictine monk of St. Meinrad Archabbey in Indiana where he is the director of the new Institute for Sacred Music. He earned his PhD in Historical Musicology from Columbia University in 2020 with a specialization in chant.

All parishes are invited. There will be a complimentary light meal offered from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free but registration is required. Contact Tim Grove at tgrove@stpatlou.org for more information and to register.