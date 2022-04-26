Archdiocesan News

St. John Paul II celebrates first Communion,
Parish Center dedication

The St. John Paul II Parish Life Center was dedicated April 24 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new building is about 97 percent finished, according to pastor Father Peter Do. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. John Paul II Church’s new Parish Life Center was dedicated April 24 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new building enables the parish, school and office building, which formerly operated on two different campuses, to be located at one site. 

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre attended and performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting following a Sunday morning Mass. 

Father Peter Do, St. John Paul II’s pastor, said the weather was perfect for the occasion and “overall it was a very, very nice day.” He said parishioners are excited about the new building and that he hadn’t “seen the church that packed in a long time.” 

St. John Paul II Academy students received First Holy Communion during Mass before the building dedication and Archbishop Fabre was able to participate in the sacrament as well as the ribbon cutting. Father Do said the archbishop told those gathered that he hasn’t presided at a first Communion in about 20 years due to his schedule as a bishop and that he was excited to be able to partake in the celebration.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre cut a ribbon to open St. John Paul II Church’s new Parish Life Center during a special dedication ceremony on April 24. (Photo Special to The Record)

 

Father Peter Do, pastor, left, assisted Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre as he cut the ribbon and dedicated St. John Paul II Church’s new Parish Life Center. (Photo Special to The Record)

 

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre was able to participate in St. John Paul II Academy’s first Communion celebration as well as the ribbon cutting on April 24. (Photo Special to The Record)

 

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre gave First Holy Communion to a St. John Paul II Academy student on April 24. The Mass preceded a ribbon cutting to dedicate the church’s new Parish Life Center. (Photo Special to The Record)

