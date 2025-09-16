Estate planning for women set for Oct. 9

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Mission Advancement will offer “Women Helping Women,” an estate planning session for women of all ages at noon Oct. 9 at the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road.

The event will cover the essentials of estate planning, including wills, trusts, charitable giving and “how to ensure that one’s values and legacy are preserved,” according to an announcement.

“Women often face changing financial and family considerations when it comes to estate planning,” said Melody Denson, director of major gifts and planned giving for the archdiocese.



“We are excited to provide a welcoming space where women can learn from a trusted professional, ask questions and leave with practical tools to plan wisely and faithfully.”The event is free and open to women, and lunch will be provided. To register, visit https://www.archlou.org/women-helping-women/.