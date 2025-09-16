Catholic Charities’ ‘Coffee and Conversations’ dates set

Archdiocesan News

Catholic Charities will host “Coffee and Conversations with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO” on Sept. 30, Oct. 29 and Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. 

The gatherings, held at 435 E. Broadway, will provide opportunities to learn more about “recent developments and effects on Catholic Charities,” including “services to our refugee and immigrant population, food insecurity, human trafficking, emergency assistance and more,” according to an announcement from Catholic Charities. 

Tours of Catholic Charities will be offered following the gathering. Coffee is provided. To register, email Brian Monell at bmonell@archlou.org or call 502-637-9786 ext. 118.

