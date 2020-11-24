Drexel Fund awards gifts to teachers

Thirty-nine teachers in the Archdiocese of Louisville who celebrated milestone years of service in 2020 received a St. Katharine Drexel Award earlier this month.

The privately-sponsored fund honors Catholic elementary school teachers in the archdiocese. The St. Katharine Drexel Award, accompanied by $1,000, was presented to teachers marking 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service. This year a total of $39,000 was awarded.

The fund was established by a husband and wife who are parishioners of an Archdiocese of Louisville parish. They wish to remain anonymous.

The purpose of the award is to show “appreciation and gratitude to the elementary school teachers of the Archdiocese of Louisville for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice to Catholic education,” said a statement from the award sponsors.

If you have questions about the fund or wish to make a donation, contact SaintKatharineDrexelFund@gmail.com.