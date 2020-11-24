Catholic high school placement test to be offered online

Students in eighth-grade who wish to attend a Catholic high school next year are required to take the Catholic high school placement test on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. The placement test helps Catholic secondary schools determine the most appropriate course work and academic path for meeting the needs of each student.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a condensed version of the test will be administered remotely online to students. Students must pre-register on the website of the high school of their choice by Dec. 5. Links to preregister can be found at www.louisvillecatholicschools.com/placementtest.

The test is free. The condensed placement test is timed and is expected to take about 90 minutes. Extended time may be granted to students with special needs with appropriate documentation sent from the grade school to the secondary school.

“Students who do not have reliable internet or a device on which to take the remote assessment, as well as students with a documented need for accommodations beyond the extended time noted above,” should reach out to the high school they plan to attend for other options by Dec. 7, a communication from the Archdiocese of Louisville said.