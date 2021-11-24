Children in the religious education program at St. Christopher Church in Radcliff, Ky., collected close to 400 boxes of tissue for elderly residents at the Signature HealthCARE at North Hardin Rehab and Wellness Center in Radcliff.

This collection is part of an annual outreach to Signature HealthCARE. Every year, the elderly residents send a wish list and parishioners then donate the items off the list.

This year, the parish decided to involve the children so the “next generation of parishioners will hopefully be just as neighborly,” said Glory Kramer, St. Christopher’s pastoral associate.