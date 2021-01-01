Sister Mary Wedding, 93, dies after 76 years of religious life

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Wedding, formerly Sister Marie Veronica, died on Dec. 29, 2020, in Nazareth, Ky. She was 93 and had been a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 76 years.

Sister Wedding, a native of Fancy Farm, Ky., served in educational ministries in Kentucky, Virginia, Massachusetts and Ohio. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at Presentation Academy.

She also served in health care ministries in Louisville and in Little Rock, Ark. She served her community as secretary to SCN Leadership and in community service at Nazareth.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community.

Arrangements for the burial of her cremains are pending.

Memorial gifts may be offered to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.