Bulletin Board — January 9, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Louisville Helpers of God’s Precious Infants will have its next monthly Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Jan. 13 at 7 a.m. The celebrant is Father Bill Hammer. Following Mass, there will be adoration and prayer. For more information, visit helperslouisville.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host a Community-Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the service. The theme is “Healing Brings Peace” and will include reflective readings and songs of praise by the Archdiocesan Gospel Choir. For more information, contact the office at 471-2146.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The Mass for Life will be celebrated Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside and Father Jeffrey Nicolas will be the homilist.

More than 150 churches, schools and organizations participate in the annual Mass, and representatives can receive a rose signifying their commitment to life during the rose ceremony. To register your organization to be recognized at the event, contact Celesta Arnold at 439-6276.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Jan. 19 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

VOCATIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church’s Vocations Committee will host a vocations and Catholic trivia night with local religious on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. The event will include fellowship, trivia and compline. RSVP at tinyurl.com/vocationstrivia. For more information, contact eledgerwood@stmm.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Jennifer Wilson of the Catholic Charities Indigent Burial Program will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, runs from Jan. 26 to March 30 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Community will host Demitasse, a trio of flute, bassoon and piano, on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

YOUNG ADULTS

St. Margaret Mary Church’s Pax Young Adult Ministry will host a “Sunday Night Family Dinner” on Jan. 19 for all young adults following the 5 p.m. Mass. The event includes a free meal and will be held in the hospitality room. For more information, contact eledgerwood@stmm.org.

HERE AND THERE

St. Bartholomew Church will host a trivia night on Jan. 24 at the Magel Center, 2040 Buechel Bank Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per player with four to eight players per team. Concessions will be available. Register at saintbarths.org/parish-trivia-night or call 451-2929.

Holy Family Church, 3939 Poplar Level Road, will host a dessert card party Feb. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at noon and admission is $6. For reservations, call Pam Stober at 724-2633.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer an online presentation by Deacon Mike Schmitt of St. Martha Church on “A Timeline Journey of our Faith (from Creation to Vatican II and Beyond)” on Jan. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this month. Upcoming classes are:

— “Day, Merton, King and Lincoln,” Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom

— “Introduction to Christology,” Jan. 27, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/professional-development-catalogue/

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

