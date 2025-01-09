Archdiocesan News

Training program for pastoral care to the sick begins in March

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick. 

The program will train people to provide pastoral care for those who are homebound or in hospitals or nursing homes.

The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, on consecutive Thursdays March 6 through April 10.

The course will include the following topics.

  • March 6 — Taking Communion to the Sick and Homebound
  • March 13 — Introduction to Pastoral Care
  • March 20 — Pastoral Communication Skills
  • March 27 — Prayer
  • April 3 — Understanding loss and grief
  • April 10 — Self-awareness and boundaries

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dbouchard@archlou.org.

