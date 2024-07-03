Dominicans offer a ‘Come and See’ weekend at St. Catharine Motherhouse

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host a free “Come and See” discernment weekend retreat Sept. 13-15 on the Motherhouse campus in St. Catharine, Ky. Single Catholic women ages 18-45 are invited to attend.

The weekend will give participants a “behind-the-scenes experience of community life” and explore religious life as a Dominican Sister, said a media release from the community.

“We invite you to give yourself the gift of some time to pray with our sisters, to share with other women of faith who are discerning God’s call, to discover God’s purpose for your life,” the release said.

For more information, call or text Sister Annette Lucero at 505-859-8628 or send an email to annette.lucero@oppeace.org.