School leaders take part in Latino Enrollment Institute

Seven individuals from the Archdiocese of Louisville, including educators and a pastor, are among members of the University of Notre Dame’s 12th cohort of the Latino Enrollment Institute.

The year-long formation program is designed to help school leaders learn how to attract and better serve Hispanic and Latino families, according to a press release from Notre Dame. The university’s Catholic School Advantage program founded the institute in 2012.

Members of the cohort from the archdiocese are:

Holy Cross High School — Jody Thornsberry, assistant principal, and Darby Heidema, Spanish teacher and coordinator of Hispanic and Latino student admissions.

John Paul II Academy — Alicia Conliffe, principal, and Ann Boone, bookkeeper.

St. Andrew Academy — Father Saju Vadakumpadan, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Church; Mikelle Cortez, principal; and Lisa Murray, first-grade teacher.

Members of the cohort attended a conference last month and will meet monthly via Zoom throughout the year, the release said.

Holy Cross, St. Andrew and John Paul II are among 38 schools chosen to participate from 26 dioceses nationwide.