Dominican Sister Vincent de Paul Hutton, a teacher, dies at 111

Dominican Sister of Peace Vincent de Paul Hutton died Dec. 16 at the Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 111 and had been a Dominican Sister for 89 years.

She was the oldest Dominican Sister in the United States, according to her congregation.

Sister Hutton was a native of Cuba, Ill., and ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Puerto Rico.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at the old St. Louis Bertrand School.

She also served her community. In 1985 she moved to the St. Catharine Motherhouse where she served as an assistant bookkeeper in the finance department.

Sister Sutton retired in 1999 but continued to provide community service by working in the recycling center on the Motherhouse property.

In 2000, she moved to the Sansbury Care Center, where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 22, at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 in the chapel. Burial will follow in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098 or securely online at oppeace.org.