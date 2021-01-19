Carmelite Brother Sean Keefe, a teacher, dies at 74

Carmelite Brother Sean Keefe died Jan. 6 in Manningham, Australia. He was 74 and in his 50th year of religious life.

Brother Keefe, a native of Louisville, Ky., was a 1964 graduate of DeSales High School. He ministered as a teacher in Kentucky and Australia.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he taught religion and social studies at DeSales from 1974 to 1979 and again between 2000 and 2001.

In 2001 Brother Keefe traveled to Manningham, Australia, where he served as a teacher and chaplain at Whitefriars College.

Brother Keefe also ministered to the poor in the Southeast Asian nation of East Timor where he established a scholarship program to help young people finish high school and receive training in fields such as education, health care, technology and mechanics.

In 2016 Brother Keefe was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia by the Australia Day Honours for his service to the city of Manningham and to the people of East Timor.

He is survived by members of his extended family and religious community.

A private funeral Mass was held Jan. 14 in Manningham.

Memorial gifts may be made by visiting https://in-loving-memory-br-sean-keefe.raisely.com/.