Stations of the Cross offered in cemeteries on Fridays

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and St. Martha School students knelt during the Stations of the Cross in St. Michael Cemetery March 21. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre joined St. Martha School students in leading the Stations of the Cross March 21 in St. Michael Cemetery.

Each Friday during Lent, Catholic Cemeteries hosts the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at one of four cemeteries in Louisville. The next one is March 28. St. Gabriel School students will lead the prayer service at St. John Cemetery, located at the intersection of 26th and Duncan Streets, with the entrance on Duncan Street. The stations cover a distance of 300-400 yards.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and St. Martha School students prayed during the Stations of the Cross in St. Michael Cemetery March 21. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Fabre told the students, death does not break the bonds individuals share with those who have died. He thanked them for their participation, particularly the eighth-graders, whom he recently confirmed.