Deacon Harry Prestwood, a Secular Franciscan, dies at 90

Deacon Harry Prestwood died Dec. 15 at the Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph Home for the Aged. He was 90 and had served as a deacon for 41 years.

Deacon Prestwood, a native of Cincinnati, made his profession as a Secular Franciscan with the name Brother Francis among the Franciscans of the St. John the Baptist Province in 1956 at St. George Church in Cincinnati.

He was ordained to the diaconate in the Archdiocese of Louisville on Aug. 29, 1981. He was assigned to the Church of the Epiphany, Resurrection Church, Most Blessed Sacrament Church and St. Christopher Church in Radcliff, Ky. He alo served through many spiritual and corporal Works of Mercy.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Stella Elizabeth Stubblefield; their daughter, Rebecca Jane Tingle; and his second wife, Fern Bergman Willis Prestwood.

He is survived by eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Dec. 21 at noon at St. Martin of Tours Church, 639 S. Shelby St., with burial in Calvary Cemetery.