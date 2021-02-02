Dominican Sister of Peace Paschala Noonan, 102, dies January 30

Dominican Sister of Peace Paschala Noonan, 102, died Jan. 30 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky.

Sister Noonan, a native of Quincy, Mass., was a Dominican for 83 years. She served in health care, education and elder care in Nebraska, New York, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she was a nursing supervisor at Rosary Hospital in Campbellsville, Ky. and an administrator at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Lebanon, Ky.

She also taught at St. Catharine College in St. Catharine, Ky., from 1960 to 1966. She served on the General Council for the former congregation of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

Sister Noonan also wrote two books on the history of the Dominicans in Kentucky, “Signadou” and “LaBella Brigata,” and served as the historian for the Dominicans. She was also a writer and researcher for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In 2008, she moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Graveside services were private. Burial was held in St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery Feb. 2. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sansbury Care Center.

Memorial gifts in Sister Noonan’s memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation, visit oppeace.org.