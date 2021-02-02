DeSales to host annual gala to benefit Colts Helping Colts Feb. 6

DeSales High School will host its annual Benefit Feast Gala on Facebook and YouTube on Feb. 6 at 5:45 p.m. Proceeds from the gala will benefit Colts Helping Colts, a tuition assistance program.

The free online event will include a silent auction, $10,000 Grand Prize drawing and mini-raffle items, including sports memorabilia and vacation packages to Charleston and Florida.

To purchase chances, visit DeSalesBenefitFeast.com.

For more information or to make donations to the event, contact Misty Scurlock at 883-2438 or misty.scurlock@desaleshs.com.