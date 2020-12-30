Dominican Sister of Peace Elaine Virginia DesRosiers, an educator, dies at 90

Dominican Sister of Peace Elaine Virginia DesRosiers, formerly Gregory Anne, died Dec. 16. She was 90 and in her 70th year of religious life.

Sister DesRosiers, a native of Worcester, Mass., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Indiana and Massachusetts.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Stephen Martyr School and served as principal at the old Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.

Sister DesRosiers also served as director of educational media at the University of Notre Dame for 21 years.

She served her community as a promoter of ongoing Dominican life for 10 years. In 2007, she retired to the Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky., and served as an artist in residence, teacher and consultant at St. Catharine College. Sister DesRosiers was a member of the Dominican Institute of the Arts and a recipient of the Fra Angelico Award.

She is survived by her sisters Janet Fontaine of Sedona, Ariz., and Felice Cottle of Denver, Colo., and members of her community.

A private service was held Dec. 22 with burial in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098.