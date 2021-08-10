Dominican Father Francis Gerald Ralph died Aug. 8 at Nazareth Home Clifton. He was 76.

Father Ralph was a native of Somerville, Mass., and was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 1972.

He served at parishes in Kentucky, Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, Georgia, New York, Ohio and New Jersey.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Father Ralph served at St. Louis Bertrand Church and at St. Rose Priory in Springfield, Ky. He also served the Dominican Sisters of Peace as chaplain at the motherhouse and infirmary in St. Catherine, Ky.

Father Ralph was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a former member of the Province’s Provincial Council. He is survived by members of his community.

The visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. Louis Bertrand Church. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield.