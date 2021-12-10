“St. Joseph: Our Spiritual Father,” a documentary produced by the Knights of Columbus, is available for streaming on the Knights’ website.

The film, which includes re-enactments and interviews with scholars, “provides an opportunity to learn about Jesus’ foster father from a historical perspective and shows how devotion to him can be life-changing,” said a news release from the Knights.

The film premiered on ABC news affiliates nationwide this fall and was made available online Dec. 8 to coincide with the end of the Year of St. Joseph, according to the release. On Dec. 8, 2020, Pope Francis declared a yearlong celebration dedicated to St. Joseph, patron of the universal church.

The documentary, along with a facts and discussion guide and other resources, are available at kofc.org/stjoseph.