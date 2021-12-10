The Archdiocese of Louisville’s 2021 Catholic Services Appeal has reached 72 percent of its goal, yet there’s still a ways to go for the campaign to hit its overall goal of $4.1 million, its largest to date.

Molly Keene Smith — who serves as director of the archdiocesan Office of Mission Advancement — said the campaign is a bit behind where it was at this time last year. Yet, she said, “I’m very confident we’ll reach our goal because people are so generous.”

The campaign, Smith said, has a second goal that makes an important statement: the participation goal. So far, it has reached 63 percent of its 13,207 donor goal.

“Every gift matters. It doesn’t matter the amount. Any gift is a statement that you support our mission here in Central Kentucky,” she said. She added that she hopes individuals will consider donating to the appeal when making decisions for “end-of-year giving.”

Those who can’t make a monetary gift can also contribute in a significant way, she said, asking people to “please pray for the success of the appeal. Prayer is very powerful.”

To help promote and encourage giving, the campaign has secured four matching gifts.

Smith said the gifts “inspire donors to give and give generously.”

Each of the matching gift options will be funded up to $50,000.

Gifts to the Seminarian Education Fund benefit men in formation for the priesthood. The archdiocese pays for the education of each seminarian, about $50,000. Currently 10 men are in formation.

In an effort to encourage young adults to engage with the church, gifts made by donors age 40 and younger will be matched. Smith asks that these young donors indicate on their envelopes and online that they are eligible for this match.

The amount of increase in a donation by a current Salt & Light level donor (one who donates $500 or more) will be matched.

Gifts made by the deacon community — including deacons or diaconate candidates — will be matched.

Smith added that the work of the church wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of parishioners, who are the primary supporters of the appeal.

“As an archdiocesan community, we know that even in the challenging times, the mission gives us hope,” she said. “We see the Holy Spirit working through the results of this appeal.”

Smith said she’s grateful for all the gifts and prayers offered for the appeal.

To learn more, see this year’s CSA video or to donate, click here.