DeSales sets up memorial scholarship to honor assistant coach

DeSales High School announced Feb. 12 that it has set up a memorial scholarship in honor of Ty Scroggins, the school’s assistant football coach who died Feb. 10 from COVID-19 complications.

The “DeSales High School Ty Scroggins Memorial Scholarship” will be awarded annually to a student who is a minority and who wishes to attend a Catholic high school, according to a press release from the school.

Scroggins had served at DeSales since 2017.

DeSales’ president Rick Blackwell said Scroggins was a “ leader and role model” for the students.

“The DeSales community joins all of Metro Louisville in mourning the loss of such a great coach and role model for our youth,” said Blackwell. “We are thankful for his dedication to our football program and proud of his work in the community as a longtime educator and founder of the Minority Coaches Association of Kentucky. We hope to honor his legacy for years to come with this scholarship.”

As a student, Scroggins played basketball at Fairdale High School and football at the University of Louisville from 1990 to 1994.

Contributions to the scholarship may be made by visiting https://donate.onecause.com/supportdesales.