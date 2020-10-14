DeSales honors six at 20th annual ‘Hall of Honors’ awards dinner Oct. 22

DeSales High School will honor six individuals at its 20th annual Hall of Honors Awards Dinner Oct. 22.

Honorees and members of their families are invited to an in-person celebration on the school’s campus with the ceremony being live-streamed to DeSales Facebook page at 7 p.m.

Three DeSales alumni will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Honors. According to an announcement from DeSales, “The designation of ‘Hall of Honors Inductee’ is the highest distinction bestowed by DeSales. Members of the Hall of Honors have distinguished themselves and DeSales through their outstanding accomplishments, character and commitment to the mission of DeSales High School.”

The three Hall of Honors inductees are:

Don “JoJo” Johnson, a member of the class of 1979, is the founder of the Molly Johnson Foundation which serves the families of children with special needs.

John Norris, a 1980 graduate, is a senior military analyst for the department of defense. Norris was a colonel in the U.S. Army.

Chris Montague, a 1990 graduate and member of St. Edward Church, is the chief financial officer of the digital marketing company El Toro, LLC.

In addition, three other awards will be presented: