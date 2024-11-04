Deacon Sylvester Nitzken, a veteran of the Korean War, dies at 96

Deacon Sylvester Nitzken died Oct. 31. He and his wife Joan Nitzken, above, were married for 70 years. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Deacon Sylvester “Syl” Nitzken died Oct. 31. He was 96 and had been a deacon for 31 years.

Deacon Nitzken was ordained Aug. 28, 1993, by Archbishop Thomas C. Kelly. He served as a deacon at St. Stephen Martyr Church.

Deacon Nitzken was a 1946 graduate of St. Xavier High School. He attended Xavier University and upon graduation, he taught for two years at Shepherdsville High School. He served as a clerk for two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Deacon Nitzken later attended the Catholic University of America, where he studied speech pathology and audiology. As a clinical therapist, he served as the director of Speech and Hearing Services at the Kentucky Commission for Handicapped Children.

He also served as president of the Kentucky Speech and Hearing Association and as a lecturer at various local universities.

During his retirement, he worked in development at Spalding University.

Deacon Nitzken served as a Cub Scout Master for 10 years, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a board member of the Right to Life Educational Foundation. He and his wife were members of the Catholic Theatre Guild and the Holy Name Choral Club.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Nitzken, his children Joe (Kate), Tom (Cyndi), John (Sundy), Mike (Pam) and Mary, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Bosse Funeral Home on Ellison Avenue and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at St. Stephen Martyr.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen Martyr at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.