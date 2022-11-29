Deacon Stephan Phelps, who helped revise the local annulment process, died Nov. 22

Deacon Paul “Stephan” Phelps, who served at the Cathedral of the Assumption, died on Nov. 22. He was 70 and had served as a deacon since his ordination in 2008.

Deacon Phelps, a native of Louisville, was ordained to the diaconate by Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and served at the Cathedral until his retirement earlier this year.

He also served the Archdiocese of Louisville as a Metropolitan Tribunal Judge and Delegate of the Ordinary. In his role with the tribunal, Deacon Phelps accompanied hundreds of people through the declaration of nullity process — commonly known as an annulment. His experiences led the tribunal to revise the Archdiocese of Louisville’s process in 2012 to make it more pastoral.

He earned his undergraduate certificate in pastoral ministry from Spalding University and a master of theological studies from St. Meinrad School of Theology. He held a post-graduate certificate in canon law from St. Mary’s University of Winona, Minn.

Deacon Phelps was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years Helen McGarry Phelps. He is survived by his sister Christi Phelps Medley (Frank) of Bardstown, Ky., nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on Dec. 9 at noon with a bereavement lunch to follow.