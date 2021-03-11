Sister of Charity of Nazareth John Ann Kulina dies at 103

Sister of Charity of Nazareth John Ann Kulina, 103, died March 6 in Nazareth, Ky. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 73 years.

Sister Kulina, a native of Blaine, Ohio, served her SCN Community at the Motherhouse, assisting in the Nazareth kitchen beginning in 1948 and eventually leading the department. Her culinary skills led her to supervisory positions in the dietary departments at St. Joseph Infirmary, St. Thomas-St. Vincent Home and St. Peter Orphanage in Memphis, Tenn.

Sister Kulina served as sacristan at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth from 1983 to March of 2020.

She is survived by her brother Frank Kulina, nieces and nephews, extended family and members of her religious community.

Burial will be March 12 in Nazareth Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorials may be offered to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.