Deacon Martin Brown, who served for 28 years, dies

Deacon Martin Brown, a teacher, deacon and father, died April 23. He was 82.

Deacon Brown, a native of Covington, Ky., was ordained in 1993 and served as a permanent deacon at St. Edward Church, St. Michael Church in Jeffersontown and St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky.

He taught math to students in the University of Kentucky community college system for more than 40 years. He also volunteered at Hildegard House as a compassionate companion to individuals facing the end of life.

Deacon Brown was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Brown to whom he was married for 55 years.

He is survived by daughters Laura Wolz and Jeanne Cummins; sons Marty Brown V, Mike Brown and Robert Brown; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and brothers Bill Brown and Bernie Brown.

A visitation will be April 27 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated April 28 at St. Michael at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., Louisville, Ky., 40206 or Mass of the Air, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203.