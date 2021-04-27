Archdiocesan News

Monte Cassino pilgrimage talks will be shared online

The interior of Monte Cassino Shrine in St. Meinrad, Ind., is seen Oct. 1, 2017, after two years of restoration efforts. The shrine, named after the famous Italian monastery founded by St. Benedict, has a history nearly as long as the nearby Benedictine-run St. Meinrad Archabbey, dating back to 1870. (CNS photo by Katie Rutter)

 

Each week in May, a monk from St. Meinrad Archabbey will share a Marian talk online, in lieu of the annual Monte Cassino Shrine pilgrimages. St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine in Southern Indiana will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pilgrimages are usually held each Sunday in May.

Each week a Marian talk presented by one of the monks will be shared online.

The speakers and their topics are:

May 2 — Benedictine Father Guerric DeBona will present “Our Lady of Monte Cassino Revisited.”

May 9 — Benedictine Father Noël Mueller will present “The Bruges Madonna: Another Michelangelo Masterpiece?”

May 16 — Brother Simon Herrmann will present “Mary: Our Relatable Mother.”

May 23 — Brother Kolbe Wolniakowski will present “She Pondered These Things: Mary’s Memories of God’s Glories.”

May 30 — Novice Matthew Morris will present “Mary’s Question as Our Question.”

The presentations will be available at www.saintmeinrad.org/live.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *