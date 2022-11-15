Deacon Jesse Schook, who served for 12 years, dies at 78

Deacon Jesse Eugene Schook, a United States Air Force veteran and father, died Nov. 12. He was 78.

Deacon Schook, a native of Louisville, was ordained a permanent deacon at the Cathedral of the Assumption in August 2010. He served at St. Athanasius Church and spent time interacting with the students, volunteering on various committees and assisting with Mass and other services.

He graduated from St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine College, now university. In 1967, Deacon Schook enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Turkey and Louisiana.

After leaving the military, he worked as a buyer and purchasing director for companies such as B.F. Goodrich Chemical Co, KFC/Zantego Mexican Restaurant Divison, Ford Motor Company and National Tobacco Co.

He is survived by his wife, Celia; children, Mary Carmel Schook, Jesse Eugene Schook Jr. (Mandi) and Benjamin David Schook (Joyce); grandchildren Kevin Neel Schook and Alexander David Schook; brother William Edward Schook (Anna); and sister Helen Ruth Schook Blair.

A visitation will be Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, on Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow Mass at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road.