Deacon Daniel Patterson, who served at St. Luke, dies at 81

Deacon Daniel E. Patterson Sr. died July 15. He was 81 and had been a deacon of the Archdiocese of Louisville for 45 years.

Deacon Patterson was a member of the archdiocese’s first deacon class, ordained on Aug. 21, 1976. He was assigned to St. Luke Church after his ordination. He served there until his retirement in 2002.

Deacon Patterson was also an owner and partner of Stokers Tenderex Farms, Inc.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Julia Patterson, as well as his daughter, Beth Gibbs, great-granddaughter, Baileigh Estes, and five siblings.

He is survived by his children Annette Choo (Fong), Danny Patterson Jr. (Cindi), Diana Hill (Mike), Julie Wildt (Sonny), Michael Patterson (Jenifer) and Whitney Mathley (Ian); three siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated July 20 at St. John Paul II Church followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.