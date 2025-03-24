CSAA — Archery and Swimming champions 

Winners of the Catholic School Athletic Association’s archery and swimming championship competitions were determined earlier this month.

The archery tournament for middle and elementary school divisions was held March 8 at Mercy Academy.

In the middle school division, St. Michael School placed first, St. Gabriel School placed second and St. Margaret Mary School placed third.

In the elementary school division, St. Albert School placed first, St. Michael placed second and St. Gabriel placed third.

The CSAA swimming championship took place March 8 at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatics Center. Holy Trinity School took first in all three contests — the girls, the boys and the co-ed teams.

The championship results were provided by the Catholic School Athletic Association.