Bethlehem High School receives agriculture grant

Bethlehem High School was awarded $1,900 by the Kentucky FFA Association as a 2025 Agricultural Achiever Grant Recipient.

According to the school’s official social media, “The funding will be used to purchase a self-contained hydroponics unit, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in horticulture. Through this system, students will learn about plant growth, from germination to harvest, while developing valuable skills in hydroponics. The grant will also cover startup seeds, growing blocks, and fertilizer to help launch this exciting learning opportunity.”