Couples invited to take part in series on the theology of the body

The Family Renewal Project will host a four-part series for couples titled “The Gift,” an introduction to the theology of the body, in February and March.

This series, open to all couples, is based on a series of 129 addresses given by St. John Paul II on the subject of human sexuality. The teachings are collectively known as the theology of the body.

The series will be offered on four Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, 26 and March 5 and 19 with both in-person and virtual options.

To register, visit FamilyRenewalProject.com/events/.