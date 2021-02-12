Parishioners, youth ministers invited to encourage vocations

The Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office is offering a WhatsApp group for men discerning a religious vocation. Each week of the program, a different priest, including Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, will share his vocation story and invite participants to ask questions via the messaging app.

Parishioners, youth ministers and parish staff are invited to recommend young men for the group, which will be active through the week of March 28.

“If you know of any young man who might be a good candidate for this group, please let your pastor know,” said Benedictine Sister Sarah Yungwirth, associate director for vocations. “A man who seems prayerful, who seems generous, willing to help and serve and open to listening to others — those would be very good qualities for this group.”

Recommendations should be made to your pastor. In addition, Sister Yungwirth said, young men who are interested in learning more about the group should reach out to their pastor.

Pastors should contact Father Anthony Chandler at achandler@archlou.org or Sister Yungwirth at syungwirth@archlou.org in the Vocation Office.