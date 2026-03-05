Community Calendar — March 5, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on March 9 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The Way of the Cross for Young Christians, organized by the Catholic Cemeteries Office, will be prayed in cemeteries around Louisville on the Fridays of Lent at 1 p.m.

On March 6, prayer will be at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue, and will begin in the priest section.

On March 13, stations will be at St. John Cemetery, 2647 Duncan Street. Deacon Scott Haner will lead the prayer service.

Walking distance is about 300-400 yards. Severe weather may cancel. For more information, call the office at 451-7710.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

A Multicultural Women’s Prayer Day will be presented on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive. Using the theme, “Rooted in Faith, United in Prayer,” participants will have the opportunity to share and reflect on their faith journeys.

All women are welcome. A fee of $5 is payable at the door. To reserve a spot, contact Janice Mulligan at 776-0262 or jmulligan@archlou.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a “Mini-Retreat: Happy and Blessed” on March 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Schools’ Desenzano Conference Room, 3115 Lexington Road. The cost is $10.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).



The Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will host two retreats in March

A day retreat on “Lenten Letting Go” will be on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judy Ribar will facilitate. The cost to attend is $60. Lunch and all retreat materials are included. For more information or to register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/lenten-letting-go.

A weekend retreat, March 20-22, will be led by Dr. Regina Proctor and Peggy Holthaus. The cost to attend is $275, which covers all materials, a private room and meals. For more information or to register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/death-dust-and-new-life.

The Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., is offering several retreats this month:

A day retreat on March 14 called “Journey to the Cross.” The retreat will be facilitated by Sandra Hartlieb. The cost is $75. For more information or to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/1827/sandra-harlieb-retreat/.

“Nature & Forest” therapy on March 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Kelly O’Mahoney. The cost to attend is $25. For more details or to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/1972/nature-and-forest-therapy-9/.

“Embracing Struggle: Walking in Hope with Teilhard de Chardin” with Kathleen Duffy, March 25-28. For information or to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/1834/embracing-struggle-walking-in-hope-with-teilhard-de-chardin/.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations at 12:30 p.m. on March 11 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The president of Serra International, which promotes religious vocations, will visit from Switzerland to speak on the state of the Serra Club around the world.

Emanuele Costa will speak at the March 13 meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville at 11:30 a.m. Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

Holy Trinity Senior Group is having a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 9 at 11:30 a.m. in the multipurpose building, 501 Cherrywood Rd. Lunch included.

RSVP to Molly Willer at m.willer@htparish.org or call 897-5207 x 1115.

HERE & THERE

St. Raphael Church’s young adult group, ages 18-40, will have its inaugural meeting on March 20. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Stations of the Cross in the church, 2141 Lancashire Ave. The group will then convene in the Raphael Room. For more information, email co-chair Jacob Brady at bradyjacob02@gmail.com or Angie Fox, director of discipleship, at afox@sraparish.org.

Slugger Field will host an Archdiocese of Louisville Night on March 27, the Louisville Bats Home Opener. At 7 p.m., Father Cole McDowell will sing the national anthem and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will throw the first pitch. School families and parishioners are encouraged to attend and may buy tickets at www.gofevo.com/event/Archdioceselouisville26. For more information, call the Office of Mission Advancement at 585-3291.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold their next Card Party for a Cause on March 10 in Good Shepherd Church’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 and includes lunch and a door prize ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. For reservations, call 749-9780.

THE ARTS

Voces Novae will perform on March 15 at 3 p.m. in St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. The concert will feature a 13-piece orchestra. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/4c4iOK9.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held on March 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Father Michael Shultz, who was born in Romania, is a graduate of DeSales High School and serves as associate pastor at St. Albert the Great Church. Lunch is $10. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

“Caring for the Aging Adults” is the subject of the next St. Bartholomew Parish Table Chats series. It will be facilitated by registered nurses Linda Strange and Missy Stober on March 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the parish’s Magel Center, 2040 Buechel Bank Road. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 499-0883 or visit www.saintbarths.org/.

A “Warriors, Widows and World-Changers” Bible study will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays during Lent at Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in southern Indiana. Participants should bring a Bible and a notebook. All are welcome. Register for free (donations accepted) at mountsaintfrancis.org/.

A Lenten Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is: “There will be a stench.”

The Office for Youth and Young Adults will host a workshop titled “How to Speak to Teens so They Actually Listen” on March 14. The workshop will be held at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is provided. Register at tinyurl.com/2nuw4mny.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church offers a series of classes via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Deacon Pat Harris will present the following topics:

March 12-13 — Oldest Religion in the World? “Stonehenge” in Turkey.

March 19-20 — Qur’an and Bible: Interesting Parallels.

March 26-27 — Parallel Lives of Buddha and Jesus as found in scripture.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.