Spalding adds new health programs designed to address local needs

Spalding University will launch three new health care programs in the fall of 2026 to help meet the region’s growing workforce demands.

According to a press release from Spalding University, the three new programs are:

Associate of Science in Medical Assisting: A 60-credit-hour program that trains students for clinical and administrative roles supporting physicians in hospitals, clinics and physician practices.

Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology: A 60-credit-hour program that prepares students for careers in diagnostic imaging.

Baccalaureate Certificate in Medical Coding: A nine-month program that prepares students for roles in health care documentation, billing compliance and data integrity.

“These programs enhance our commitment to preparing health care professionals who will serve our community with skill and compassion,” said Dr. Anne Kenworthy, president of Spalding. “By offering these new programs, we are directly addressing Louisville’s workforce needs while creating accessible pathways for students to enter high-demand health care careers throughout the region.”

For more information about the programs, visit spalding.edu.