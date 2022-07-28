Wedding Anniversaries

Walter “Randy” and Christe S. Coe, members of St. Agnes Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 5. Mrs. Coe, the former Christe Schneider, is an advanced practice registered nurse and retired nurse practitioner. Mr. Coe retired from Kosair Charities where he served as president. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Combs, members of St. John Paul II Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 6. Mrs. Combs, the former Elfie Crafton, is retired from 25 years of service at Trinity High School in the cafeteria. Mr. Combs retired from Fishers Packing Co. after 35 years. The couple have five children, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Shirley G. and JoAnn E. Kelly, members of Good Shepherd Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 2. Mrs. Kelly, the former JoAnn Patton, worked for Old Fitzgerald Distillery. Mr. Kelly was a truck driver for 35 years. The couple have five children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.