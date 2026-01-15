Community Calendar — Jan. 15, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Mass for Youth and Young Adult Servers will be held Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Ascension Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive. The Mass, open to youth and young adult altar servers and their families, will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. A light reception will follow. Registration is encouraged at tinyurl.com/5n6m2t9p.

A Mass for the sanctity of life will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Church, 2900 Bardstown Road. Deacon Scott Haner of St. Patrick Church will assist.

For more information, contact Deacon Stephen Bowling, director of the archdiocese’s Family and Life Ministries Office, at sbowling@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Valerie Wilson, a consecrated virgin, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, will meet on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon in the Spirituality Center at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

The group begins Jan. 28 and runs through April 1. It is offered via Zoom and in person. To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

DivorceCare, a free weekly seminar and support group, will meet on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Spirituality Center at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. The group begins Jan. 27 and runs through April 28. To register, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE & THERE

St. Bartholomew Church will host a trivia night in its Magel Center, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, on Jan. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per player, and teams consist of four to eight players. Concessions will be available. To register, visit www.saintbarths.org/parish-trivia-night.

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host Rouler, its biggest fundraiser, on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave. The evening will include live music, casino-style gaming, Cajun food, a silent auction and an open bar. Tickets are $100 and available at cclou.org/mardigras.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

“Icons 101,” a free seminar, will be presented by Benedictine Sister Jeana Visel on Jan. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1000 N Beckley Station Rd. She will discuss iconography and take a special look at the San Damiano Crucifix, an icon that hangs above St. Patrick’s altar. Register at stpatlou.org/recharge.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event on Jan. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road. Dr. Jane Thibault will present “No Act of Kindness Is Ever Wasted: The Spirituality of Aging,” exploring the practice of kindness.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry will host a workshop titled “How to Speak to Teens so They Actually Listen” on March 14. The workshop will be held at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is provided. Register at tinyurl.com/2nuw4mny.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes. Upcoming classes are:

“Queue Source,” Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, Zoom

“Introduction to Prayer,” Feb. 2, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Schools’ Desenzano Conference Room, 3115 Lexington Rd.

“Survive and Advance: The Intersection of Sports Language and Scriptural Exegesis,” Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Zoom

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

A listening session for youth and young adults from the Hispanic community will be held by the Office of Youth and Young Adults on Jan. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road. Register through to Morgann Lucas at mlucas@archlou.org.

Epiphany Church will host “A Conversation on Women’s Roles in the Church” on Jan. 31 in its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd. Appetizers begin at 6:30 p.m. and dialogue will begin at 7 p.m. The gathering will feature six women sharing their experience of faith and service. Register by Jan. 28 at tinyurl.com/hjf9kjsp. For more information, contact Carol Harris at cahar02@gmail.com.