Official — Priests receive new assignments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments. All appointments are in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Pastor Appointment:

Rev. George Otuma, A.J.

Rev. George Otuma, A.J., will serve as pastor of St. Boniface Church while continuing as pastor of St. Augustine Church, effective Jan. 1.

Father Otuma, born in Ayiko in the Northern Province of Uganda, is a member of the Apostles of Jesus in Kenya. He was ordained to the priesthood on July 21, 2001. He attended Pokea Minor Seminary and Apostles of Jesus Moroto Minor Seminary in Uganda and earned a bachelor’s degree from Apostles of Jesus Theologicum in Kenya.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he previously served as pastor of St. Bernard Church in Clementsville, Sacred Heart Church in Liberty and Christ the King and Immaculate Heart of Mary churches in Louisville.

Associate Pastor Appointment:

Rev. Benito Enrique Martinez will serve as associate pastor of Holy Redeemer Church in Greensburg and Good Shepherd Church in Columbia, effective Jan. 3.

Current addresses for priests and deacons can be found at: www.archlou.org/about-the-archdiocese/