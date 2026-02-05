Community Calendar — Feb. 5, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will hold a Holy Hour for Peace at 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

He announced the Holy Hour on Jan. 29, noting recent “reports of violence against the human life and dignity of U.S. citizens and immigrants.”

“Join me in praying for guidance from the Holy Spirit as we address these matters, seek peace, and the protection of human life and dignity,” he said in the statement.

A Taizé Prayer Service will be held Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Saint Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

A mini-Lenten retreat called “Remembering Ourselves” will be presented by Cory Lockhart Feb. 14 at Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount Saint Francis, Ind. Participants are invited to reflect and renew themselves in preparation for Lent. It will feature guided meditation, journaling and art therapy.

The cost is $80 full day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or $40 for half of the day. For more information or to register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/remembering-ourselves.

Lenten Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “Don’t go through Lent! Let Lent go through you.”

“Biblical Breakfasts” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the following Saturdays during Lent: Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7, 14, 21 and 28 in the library at St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky. Coffee, breakfast and books will be provided. For more information or to register, call Tracy 507-9327 or Alison 586-360-5580.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace are hosting a two-day Lenten retreat on Zoom Feb. 27-28 for single, Catholic women ages 18-45. For more information, visit: oppeace.org/become-a-sister, contact Sister Ana Gonzalez ana.gonzalez@oppeace.org or call/text 475-224-0519.

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host a Men’s Retreat on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The retreat will be led by Father Michael Schultz of St. Albert the Great Church. This is open to all community members. For more information, or to RSVP, visit https://www.desaleshighschool.com/apps/form/form.DESHS.v7J40LL.GV or contact Katy Buerger at 883-2436.

ORGANIZATION

Trevor Timmerberg, assistant superintendent of Catholic schools, will speak on his journey to this position and his vision for moving forward at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, on Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be welcomed as appointment spaces allow. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online at RedCrossBlood.org, enter Sponsor code: StEdwardLouKy.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Community will host a concert on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

“Steel Magnolias” will be presented by Mercy Academy students in the school’s Mary Mershon Reisert Theater, 5801 Fegenbush Lane. Shows will be Feb. 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/45xHTsS. For more information, email jcooper@mercyjaguars.com.

HERE & THERE

The Gravy Cup cooking competition to benefit Boys & Girls Haven will be held on Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Louisville Slugger Field’s West Hall of Fame area, 401 E Main St. General Admission for adults is $35, admission for kids 9-17 is $15. Kids under 10 enter for free. Tickets, chef-registration and sponsorships are available at gravycup.com.

An annual Hen Party at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway, will be held on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for all ages is $5.

St. Louis Bertrand Church’s Rosary Altar Society annual Dessert Card Party will be held on Feb. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. It will include raffles with cash prizes. Drawings will be held between 2:30 and 3:30 pm. Admission is $5 per person. For pre-paid reservations, call Liz DeLaRosa 254-366-1255.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association meeting and luncheon will be held on Feb. 11 at noon in the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane across from St. Martha Catholic Church. All are welcome, not just graduates. The guest speaker is Shawn Friebert, agent for Jeff Brohm. Lunch is $10. For more information, visit https://www.flaget.org/.

St. Xavier High School Alumni are invited to register for two retreats led by Benedictine Father Adrian Burke, which will take place during Lent.

The Alumni Overnight Retreat will be at St. Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana from Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. CST to Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. The $190 attendance fee will cover meals and includes a private room. Registration can be completed online at www.saintx.com/alumniretreat or by calling St. X.

The Alumni Day Retreat will take place on March 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the $10 registration fee includes lunch for attendees. Registration can be completed online at www.saintx.com/campusretreat or by calling St. X.

Reservations for both retreats are due by Feb. 13. For additional information, call St. Xavier at 637-8485.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Feb. 11 and the topic is “Our Faith & Spiritual Tools To Feed Us”. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, welcomes anyone who has suffered a significant loss to join the Grief Recovery Support Group. The free 8-week program runs from Feb.10 to March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Pattie Filley, 459-4251, ext. 124, or call 742-1190 to register.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes. Upcoming classes are:

“Survive and Advance: The Intersection of Sports Language and Scriptural Exegesis,” Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Zoom

“Faith Development,” Feb. 19, 3:30- 6 p.m., St. Aloysius School’s Library, 122 Mount Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley, Ky.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).