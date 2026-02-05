Catholic youth ministry conference draws 300 to Louisville; Archbishop Fabre offers roadmap for ministry

Presiders Father Anthony Cecil and Deacon Evrard Muhoza worked on transforming a conference room into a chapel for the closing Mass. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

More than 300 people involved in ministry with young Catholics around the country gathered in Louisville Feb. 1 to 4 to share “their heart, spirit and ideas” for accompanying youth.

“Exchange is a powerful gathering of youth ministers sharing with each other their heart, spirit and ideas for how to accompany our youth, and teach them how to accompany Jesus,” said Steve Angrisano, a nationally renowned youth ministry leader who musically accompanied the conference participants.

The National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry’s “Exchange” conference brings together youth and young adult ministry leaders, as well as volunteers, supporters and organizations from dioceses around the U.S. The conference, which focuses on networking, learning and worship, was held in Louisville at the Marriott East hotel.

At the conference’s closing Mass Feb. 4, a conference-room-turned-chapel echoed with a cacophony of voices belonging to a roomful of youth ministers.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who celebrated the closing Mass, commended the ministers who attended the conference. And he expressed his gratitude and admiration to the congregation for their involvement with the young church.

Archbishop Fabre offered them a “roadmap” to accompany the youth in a way that leads them to Jesus. And he encouraged the youth leaders to take with them three pillars of ministry: “Listen, teach, send.”

“To listen,” Archbishop Fabre said, “begins with the other, not with ourselves.” He told the youth ministers that they have a “sacred responsibility to proclaim Jesus.”

It is not enough to simply “teach,” he said, reminding the congregation of their responsibility to also “practice what we teach … and lead by example.”

Archbishop Fabre also encouraged the Exchange participants to go and “make more disciples of Jesus,” and “send out the youth to spread God’s word.”

Natalie Valle from the Diocese of San Diego was a first-timer at the Exchange conference. She said she was amazed and inspired all week.

Angel Morales from the Diocese of Lafayette, Ind., said the conference provided a “wonderful opportunity for ministers from around the country,” and he was glad to see so many participants exchanging their love for the youth.

Jonathan Hernandez, who traveled to Louisville from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Ind, said, “Love for the youth is felt here at Exchange.” He said he was grateful for the experience and for his opportunity to attend the conference.