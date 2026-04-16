Community Calendar — April 16, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a family-oriented adoration night called “Teach me to pray” on April 22. The evening will begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Adoration will follow from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Visit bit.ly/4sT5bTS to register.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on April 19 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Young Catholic Professionals will host a “Holy and Happy Hour” on April 21. The Holy Hour will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road, with the happy hour following at 80/20 @ Kaelin’s, 1801 Newburg Road, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit ycp.glueup.com to register and for more details.

RETREATS

Mark Meade will lead a retreat called “Finding and Losing Ourselves in Art with Thomas Merton” at the Nazareth Retreat Center on the campus of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Nazareth, Ky., May 29-31.

Meade is the assistant director of the Thomas Merton Center in Louisville and is a past president of the International Thomas Merton Society.

For more information and to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 20 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Sister of Providence Nancy Reynolds will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the following locations:

St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., April 26, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Assumption High School gym, 2170 Tyler Lane, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of student Kaitlyn Clements.

Donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

“WinsDay,” set for 12:45 p.m. on April 29 at Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave., will benefit Catholic Charities of Louisville. The agency will receive a $5 donation for every ticket purchased at this link: bit.ly/3N9NgIN. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 28.

“Family Mentor” volunteers are needed to help refugee families settle into their new homes. Volunteers provide English tutoring, homework assistance, friendship and support as families adjust to life in a new community. Contact Debbie Belt at Catholic Charities at dbelt@archlou.org for information.

Catholic Charities’ Refugee Services team needs volunteers to drive clients to medical appointments and assist with food delivery. This role helps ensure families can access essential healthcare services, including basic check-ups and dental appointments for children. For more information, contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org.

HERE & THERE

The Women’s Club at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., will host a bunco fundraiser on April 23 in the Xavier Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person and includes food and drinks. Split the pot will also be featured; no one under 18 will be admitted. For more information, contact Patty Heuser at p.heuser@twc.com or by calling 727-7688.

Louisville Cursillo will host an Ultreya fellowship event on April 19 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a dish to share. For more information, visit www.louisvillecursillo.org or contact Maria Cobb at 943-9275.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11051 Maple Way, will hold its annual Indoor Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on April 25. It will feature more than 50 tables.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

“The Parent Project: Equipping Parish Leaders to Engage Parents in Discipleship” will be offered at two parishes in April.

Robert Feduccia, president of EQSaints, “will share a theological framework, pastoral skills, and practical tools meant to equip parish leaders to engage parents as protagonists of discipleship within their families,” an announcement about the event said.

April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

April 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/hcyvm5mb.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of the Mass” on April 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church is offering a series of classes via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next will be offered on April 23 and 24 on “Qoheleth — Keeping Faith during Confusion.”

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin is held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway.

On April 21, the topic is, “I Will Dwell in the House of the Lord Forever,” on Psalm 23 and the promise of God’s faithful shepherding.

On April 28, the topic is, “Here Come the Deacons,” on Acts 6 and the birth of servant‑leadership in the early Church.