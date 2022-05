The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Christian Leadership Institute, designed for high school students who have completed their freshman, sophomore or junior years, is accepting applications.

The five-day conference, set for June 27-July 1, includes workshops, prayer and team-building activities to enhance leadership potential while fostering personal and spiritual growth.

The cost is $300 and includes five days of lodging and meals. To apply, visit www.archlou.org/youth.