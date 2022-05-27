The Little Sisters of the Poor will host the 30th annual Turtle Derby June 4 at the sisters’ St. Joseph Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr.

The event — dubbed the “slowest two minutes in sports” — will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. and will feature a day of turtle racing, raffles, children’s activities and a petting zoo.

Announcers for this year’s contests will be radio’s Tom Ulmer, who will call the races from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; commonwealth attorney Tom Wine, who will announce from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; an announcer for the races from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. has yet to be determined.

Dinners are $7 for a pulled pork platter and $3 for a hot dog plate. For more information, call Tina Contreras at 636-2300 or email dvlouisville@littlesistersofthepoor.org.