Communion Minister Formation programs offered in October, November

The Office of Worship will offer Communion Minister Formation programs for those preparing to serve as extraordinary ministers and for those presently serving.

The following programs are for those preparing to serve, or who presently serve but have not yet attended the program. The program will fulfill the canonical mandate required of extraordinary ministers.

Oct. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road.

Oct. 16 from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive.

Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky.

The following programs are for ministers who have attended the Communion Minister Formation program but are in need of a mandate renewal. This program will fulfill the requirements for continuing formation.

Nov. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road.

Nov. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 5705 Stone Lakes Drive.

Registration is required. To register online, visit archlou.org/worship or email worship@archlou.org.