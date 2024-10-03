Wedding Anniversaries — Oct. 3, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Keller, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 5. Mrs. Keller, the former Joyce Zoeller, is retired from the Archdiocese of Louisville. Mr. Keller retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years of service. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Leonard, members of St. Paul Church, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10. Mrs. Leonard, the former Betty Gross, is a community volunteer with Caring for Candy. Mr. Leonard worked with the Ironworkers Local 70 and now works at St. Andrew’s Cemetery. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.