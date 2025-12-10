Commentary — May our hope for the world include a synodal church

Richard “Tink” Guthrie

On Christmas Eve 2024, Pope Francis officially opened Jubilee Year 2025, themed “Pilgrims of Hope.” During this year, Catholics are called to spiritual renewal, prayer and hope for the world.

As part of the Jubilee Year, Pope Leo XIV convened diocesan synod delegates from around the world for three days in late October. The objective was for Vatican leadership to hear firsthand accounts of synodal stories from near and far. Representatives included cardinals, bishops, priests, religious and lay persons, who were joined by numerous Vatican officials.

I had the great honor to represent the Archdiocese of Louisville at this jubilee gathering. Pope Leo joined us in person to affirm the Holy See’s commitment to synodality and to express his prayerful support for the synodal journeys unfolding in thousands of dioceses throughout the world.

The Holy Father heard updates from each of seven world regions and fielded questions concerning their experiences. He emphasized that synodality is not a campaign, but rather a way of being Church. He stressed ongoing formation and training, for both clergy and laity, as vital for sustained synodality.

During one panel discussion, Cardinal Grzegorz Rys of Krakow, Poland, described synodality as a richness that leads to collective voices sharing in something greater. He eloquently described synodality as “finding unity in differing views, not a uniformity of views.”

Cardinal Rys portrayed synodality as “adding to” rather than “deducting from” the richness of our Catholic tradition. To underscore that point, he reminded us of the scriptural depiction of Pentecost in which the Holy Spirit inspired a common understanding from the many different languages being spoken.

In a number of one-on-one discussions, I heard moving testimony from lay women representing dioceses in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic as they cited widely different experiences with Synod on Synodality in their homelands.

In small groups with delegates from Africa, Europe and Asian Pacific Islands, diverse stories were shared of successes, challenges, possibilities and frustrations with their synodal journeys. One leader summed up the experience in his home diocese as, “Some fear the synodality initiative will just go away. Others fear the synodality initiative won’t go away!”

Despite the myriad experiences of those in attendance, there was a confidence that authentic synodality is persistent and perpetual. Each diocese must chart a path and pace compatible with its own unique circumstances.

Compared to many U.S. and international dioceses, synodal practices in the Archdiocese of Louisville are more developed and embedded than some, less so than others. Parish councils, finance councils, school boards and numerous archdiocesan advisory councils are examples of long-established synodal bodies of the faithful in our archdiocese.

In its most authentic form, however, synodality calls us to go beyond these consultations with councils. This means embedding synodality as a normative practice throughout our ministries; often doing what we already do, but doing it differently.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, some parishes and religious orders are already moving in this direction, dedicating time for synodal dialogue in their prayer groups, staff meetings and ministry gatherings.

Within the many stories and experiences shared during those three days in Rome, was an undercurrent of hope for the future of our Church and its mission. Secretary General of the Synod, Cardinal Mario Grech, reminded us in his opening comments, “Hope reminds us that not everything is complete. Hope comes from God and leads to God.”

In these final weeks of the Jubilee Year, may our hope for the world include a synodal Church in which all voices are welcome, respectfully heard and invited to journey together. Like the shepherds, magi and angels of yore, may our unique journeys intersect as we await the birth of Jesus Christ in this blessed Advent season.

Richard “Tink” Guthrie is a member of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., and served as vice chancellor of the Archdiocese of Louisville until his retirement earlier this year.