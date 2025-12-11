Community Calendar — Dec. 11, 2025

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Ave., will host an Advent Lessons and Carols celebration on Dec. 16. A musical prelude will begin at 6 p.m. with the service to follow at 6:30 p.m.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Jan. 3 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m., followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Gospel, homily and sacred music.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. An Advent/Christmas party will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Pat Dolan will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide a supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

St. Bernadette Church will host “Dealing with Grief During the Holidays” on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the parish center, 6500 Saint Bernadette Avenue. For more information, contact Sharon Schuhmann at 815-3103 or sharons@stb2008.org.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE & THERE

The Priest Variety Show will be held Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at St. Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road. The show, which benefits the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund, will feature music, comedy acts and an art exhibit. A limited number of tickets are still available for $40 at cur8.com/24694/project/133352.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Community will host Susan VonHoven on flute and Vernon Cherrix on piano on Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Assumption High School will host a blood drive Jan. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its athletic complex. 4500 Champions Trace Lane. The drive is in honor of Kaitlyn Clements. Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

St. Bernadette Church will host a blood drive Dec. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.